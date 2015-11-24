CO2 Emissions from Fuel Combustion 2015

In recognition of fundamental changes in the way governments approach energy related environmental issues, the IEA has prepared this publication on CO2 emissions from fuel combustion. This annual publication was first published in 1997 and has become an essential tool for analysts and policy makers in many international for a such as the Conference of the Parties, which will be meeting in Paris, France from 30 November to 11 December 2015.

The data in this book are designed to assist in understanding the evolution of the emissions of CO2 from 1971 to 2013 for more than 140 countries and regions by sector and by fuel. Emissions were calculated using IEA energy databases and the default methods and emission factors from the 2006 IPCC Guidelines for National Greenhouse Gas Inventories.