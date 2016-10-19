CO2 Emissions from Fuel Combustion 2016

In recognition of the fundamental importance of understanding energy related environmental issues, the IEA CO2 Emissions from Fuel Combustion provides a full analysis of emissions stemming from energy use. This annual publication has become an essential tool for analysts and policy makers in many international fora such as the Conference of the Parties, which will be meeting in Marrakesh, Morocco, from 7 to 18 November 2016.

The data in this book are designed to assist in understanding the evolution of the emissions of CO2 from 1971 to 2014 for 150 countries and regions by sector and by fuel. Emissions were calculated using IEA energy databases and the default methods and emission factors from the 2006 IPCC Guidelines for National Greenhouse Gas Inventories.