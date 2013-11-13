This book provides data on CO2 emission from fuel combustions from 1971 to 2010 for more than 140 countries and regions by sector and by fuel. Emissions were calculated using IEA energy databases and the default methods and emission factors from the Revised 1996 IPCC Guidelines for National Greenhouse Gas Inventories.
CO2 Emissions from Fuel Combustion 2013
Report
CO2 Emissions from Fuel Combustion
Abstract
