CO2 Emissions from Fuel Combustion 2011

In recognition of fundamental changes in the way governments approach energy-related environmental issues, the IEA has prepared this publication on CO 2 emissions from fuel combustion. This annual publication was first published in 1997 and has become an essential tool for analysts and policy makers in many international fora such as the Conference of the Parties.

The seventeenth session of the Conference of the Parties to the Climate Change Convention (COP 17), in conjunction with the seventh meeting of the Parties to the Kyoto Protocol (CMP 7), will be meeting in Durban, South Africa from 28 November to 9 December 2011.