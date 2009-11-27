CO2 Emissions from Fuel Combustion 2009

In recognition of fundamental changes in the way governments approach energy-related environmental issues, the IEA has prepared this publication on CO2 emissions from fuel combustion. This annual publication was first published in 1997 and has become an essentail tool for analysts and policy makers in many international fora such as the Conference of the Parties.

The data in this book are designed to assist in understanding the evolution of the emissions of CO2 from 1971 to 2007 for more than 140 countries and regions by sector and by fuel. Emissions were calculated using IEA international databases and the default methods and emissions factors from the Revised 1996 IPCC Guidelines for National Greenhouse Gas Inventories.