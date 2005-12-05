This book presents the International Energy Agency's authoritative data on CO2 emissions from fuel combustion for more than 140 countries for the period 1971-2003. For each country, breakdowns are provided by sector and by fuel. For comparison, an annex extends coverage to greenhouse gas emissions generally. Emissions were calculated using IEA energy databases and the default methods and emissions factors from the Revised 1996 IPCC Guidelines for National Greenhouse Gas Inventories.
CO2 Emissions from Fuel Combustion 2005
Report
CO2 Emissions from Fuel Combustion
Abstract
