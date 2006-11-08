This book presents data designed to assist in understanding the evolution of the emissions of CO2 from 1971 to 2004 for more than 140 countries and regions by sector and by fuel. Emissions were calculated using IEA energy databases and the default methods and emission factors from the Revised 1996 IPCC Guidelines for National Greenhouse Gas Inventories.
CO2 Emissions from Fuel Combustion 2006
Report
CO2 Emissions from Fuel Combustion
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
27 November 2009
-
18 November 2008
-
7 November 2007
-
5 December 2005
-
18 October 2004
-
19 November 2003
-
17 October 2002
-
16 December 2001
Related publications
-
3 July 2024
-
10 June 2024
-
Working paper27 May 2024
-
-
11 December 2023
-
7 December 2023
-
6 December 2023
-
5 December 2023