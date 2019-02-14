Skip to main content
Closing Gaps in National Regulations Against IUU Fishing

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9b86ba08-en
Authors
Barbara Hutniczak, Claire Delpeuch, Antonia Leroy
Tags
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Cite this content as:

Hutniczak, B., C. Delpeuch and A. Leroy (2019), “Closing Gaps in National Regulations Against IUU Fishing”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 120, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9b86ba08-en.
