Closing Gaps in National Regulations Against IUU Fishing

This paper identifies the progress achieved by individual countries in implementing internationally recognised best policies and practices against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing since 2005. It aims to inspire and guide governments and all stakeholders in the fisheries sector in how to focus their effort and investment to step up their fight against IUU fishing. The paper builds on a suite of policy indicators that investigate the extent to which countries meet their responsibilities in the most important dimensions of government intervention in relation to IUU fishing. The indicators show considerable improvement in fighting IUU fishing over the last decade, in line with international treaties and voluntary agreements. They also point to the gaps that need to be closed to individually and collectively work towards eliminating IUU fishing.