This report reviews the main linkages between climate change, water and agriculture as a means to identifying and discussing adaptation strategies for better use and conservation of water resources. It aims to provide guidance to decision makers on choosing an appropriate mix of policies and market approaches to address the interaction between agriculture and water systems under climate change.
Climate Change, Water and Agriculture
Towards Resilient Systems
Report
OECD Studies on Water
Abstract
