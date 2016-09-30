Clean Energy Technology Assessment Methodology Pilot Study: Belarus

Belarus, like many countries around the world, faces the challenge of diversifying its energy mix and enhancing its energy security while also reducing greenhouse gas emissions. One of its priorities is to lower its heavy reliance on natural gas imports from Russia by producing more low-emission energy domestically, including renewable and nuclear power. And while Belarus has managed to decouple energy demand from economic growth, a big potential remains for improved energy efficiency due to the country’s inefficient Soviet-era infrastructure and insufficient investments in energy.

Thanks to a favourable regulatory environment and a promising potential for renewables, the IEA selected Belarus for a pilot study for the Clean Energy Technology Assessment Methodology (CETAM). This methodology, developed with the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), aims to provide clear, transparent information about clean energy technology markets in emerging economies. The programme’s goal is to identify the most promising technologies for policy support and investment and to establish metrics for tracking their deployment over time.

This report assesses the range of technological options in Belarus on both the demand and supply side to determine which show the most potential for further development, in line with the country’s policy goals and resource endowment. Appropriate policies and measures that support a well-functioning market for the development of local renewable sources would help the government reach its energy security targets and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Closer monitoring of priority energy efficiency technologies would allow Belarus to implement planned measures more effectively and optimise its energy savings potential.