This report analyses planned infrastructure projects, decision-making frameworks related to infrastructure development and strategic planning documents in the six countries of the EU Eastern Partnership: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine. It compares current investment flows with countries' national development objectives to identify misalignments and provides policy-makers with recommendations to improve the integration of climate change and other environmental concerns into infrastructure development decision-making processes. The report presents a comprehensive overview of infrastructure investment, primarily in the transport and energy sectors, throughout the region and identifies the risks and opportunities emerging from current investment patterns.
Sustainable Infrastructure for Low-carbon Development in the EU Eastern Partnership
Hotspot Analysis and Needs Assessment
Report
Green Finance and Investment
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
10 June 2024
-
20 February 2024
-
7 December 2023
-
16 November 2023
-
16 November 2023
-
26 September 2023
-
24 October 2022
-
3 October 2022
Related publications
-
2 July 2024
-
1 July 2024
-
30 June 2024
-
28 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
29 May 2024
-
Report28 May 2024
-
Working paper24 May 2024