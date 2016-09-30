Clean Energy Technology Assessment Methodology Pilot Study: Morocco

To reduce its heavy dependence on imported fossil fuels, achieve its ambitious climate goals and meet growing energy demand, the Moroccan government has launched a comprehensive plan to increase the share of renewable energy and improve energy efficiency. It set a target of 42% of its installed electricity generation capacity to come from renewable sources, with the goal rising to 52% by 2030. At the same time, Morocco aims to reduce its energy consumption by 12% by 2020, and 15% by 2030 through increased energy efficiency.

Due to the country’s determination to increase energy efficiency and its supportive policy environment, the IEA selected Morocco for a pilot study of the new Clean Energy Technology Assessment Methodology (CETAM). This methodology, developed with the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), aims to provide clear, transparent information about clean energy technology markets in emerging economies. The goal is to identify the most promising clean energy technologies for policy support and investment and to establish metrics for tracking their deployment over time.

Morocco has an abundance of renewable resources, especially wind and solar power, and is a regional leader in deploying clean energy technologies. This report assesses the range of technological options on both the demand and supply side to determine which show the most potential for further development, in line with the country’s policy goals and resource endowment.