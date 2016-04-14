China's Engagement in Global Energy Governance

The world’s largest energy consumer and producer as well as the top oil importer and carbon dioxide emitter,

the People’s Republic of China is in the centre of the global energy landscape – and at a turning point towards a

low-carbon future. There is an increasingly clear congruence of China’s domestic interests and the world’s

collective interests in terms of energy security, economic development and sustainable growth. In global energy

governance, the country is gradually transforming from outsider to insider and from follower to influencer, with

instrumental implications for the country and the world. This book provides a historical perspective on China’s

approach to global energy governance and highlights how greater positive and constructive Chinese

engagement can be a step towards a better energy future for all.