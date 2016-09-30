Clean Energy Technology Assessment Methodology Pilot Study: Kazakhstan

Oil exports play a major role in the economic development of Kazakhstan, the largest petroleum producer in Central Asia. But the country’s vast plains also hold significant renewable energy potential that remains largely untouched, particularly solar and wind power. This major potential could help the country reach its ambitious goals of diversifying most of its electricity generation away from coal use while cutting harmful greenhouse gas emissions. Improving the country’s ageing Soviet-era infrastructure also holds significant promise for advancing energy efficiency.

The International Energy Agency selected Kazakhstan as a key player in regional efforts to deploy low carbon technologies in Central Asia for a pilot study developed with the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development. This Clean Energy Technology Assessment Methodology programme aims to provide clear and transparent information about renewable energy and energy efficiency technology markets, with the goal of identifying the most promising technologies for policy support and investment and establishing metrics for tracking their deployment over time.

This report assesses a range of technological options in Kazakhstan on both the demand and supply side to determine which show the most potential for further development, in line with the country’s policy goals and resource endowment. Appropriate policies and measures that support effective renewables deployment and grid integration would help Kazakhstan reach its diversification targets sooner. Phasing-out of energy subsidies and developing in-depth monitoring indicators would allow the country to better track the implementation of planned energy efficiency measures and optimise its energy savings potential.