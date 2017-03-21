Montreal has huge potential to become one of the most dynamic cities across OECD countries, thanks to its talented and creative population. Yet the city has not demonstrated outstanding results in terms of job creation and collective wealth generation in the past few years. This report examines this paradox and suggests new strategies to improve local outcomes in terms of employment, innovation and skills, and to boost inclusive economic growth and innovation across the Quebec metropolis.
City of Talent Montreal
An Action Plan for Boosting Employment, Innovation and Skills
Report
OECD Reviews on Local Job Creation
Abstract
