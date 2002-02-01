City and Islington College, in the United Kingdom

City and Islington College, in the heart of London, was formed in 1993 through the amalgamation of a range of local institutions, including a sixth form college (offering mainstream academic courses leading to national qualifications and university), two colleges of general further education and an institute of adult education. The College, which offers courses to some 4,700 full-time and 16,500 part-time students, is currently spread over ten sites. The College has embarked on a substantial capital projects programme, which will cover the government's latest policy requirements while building on the College's specific educational strengths.