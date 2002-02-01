City and Islington College, in the heart of London, was formed in 1993 through the amalgamation of a range of local institutions, including a sixth form college (offering mainstream academic courses leading to national qualifications and university), two colleges of general further education and an institute of adult education. The College, which offers courses to some 4,700 full-time and 16,500 part-time students, is currently spread over ten sites. The College has embarked on a substantial capital projects programme, which will cover the government's latest policy requirements while building on the College's specific educational strengths.
City and Islington College, in the United Kingdom
Working paper
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper1 October 2008
-
Working paper1 October 2008
-
Working paper1 October 2008
-
Working paper1 October 2008
-
1 October 2008
-
Working paper1 June 2008
-
Working paper1 June 2008
-
Working paper1 June 2008
Related publications
-
27 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Case study20 June 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Working paper25 April 2024
-
16 April 2024
-
Policy paper29 March 2024