This report constitutes an emission scenario document (ESD) for chemicals used in the
electronics industry. It provides information on the sources and release pathways of chemicals during various processing techniques relevant to this varied industry sector, to help estimate releases of chemicals into the environment. Therefore, it will assist in the development of exposure scenarios and risk characterisation and assessment, for example as required by the REACH regulation (Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of chemicals.
Chemicals Used in the Electronics Industry
Report
Series on Emission Scenario Documents
Abstract
