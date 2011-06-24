Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Changing Patterns of Trade in Processed Agricultural Products

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgc3mq19s6d-en
Authors
Peter S. Liapis
Tags
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Liapis, P. (2011), “Changing Patterns of Trade in Processed Agricultural Products”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 47, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgc3mq19s6d-en.
Go to top