The OECD Career Readiness project makes use of quantitative evidence to investigate how teenage career-related activities and attitudes are associated with better adult employment outcomes. Review of multiple national longitudinal datasets confirms 11 indicators of better outcomes linked to the ways in which teenagers explore, experience and think about their potential futures in work while in secondary education. This Policy Brief summarises findings from three OECD working papers. It describes the project methodology and results.
Career readiness in the pandemic: A summary of project findings
Policy paper
OECD Education Policy Perspectives
Abstract
