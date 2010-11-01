The Model Framework proposes principles for addressing twenty-nine key issues associated with regulating CCS, based on the work of early-movers such as Australia, Europe and the United States, to assist national and regional CCS regulatory framework development. For each issue, an explanation is provided as well as examples of how the issue has been addressed in existing legislation. For CO2 storage issues, base, or “starting point”, model legislative text is also provided, which countries and regions can draw on in developing CCS regulatory frameworks.
Carbon Capture and Storage
Model Regulatory Framework
Working paper
IEA Energy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper1 April 2013
-
Working paper1 April 2013
-
Working paper1 December 2012
-
Working paper1 December 2012
-
Working paper1 December 2012
-
Working paper1 December 2012
-
Working paper1 December 2012
-
29 March 2012
Related publications
-
3 July 2024
-
10 June 2024
-
Working paper27 May 2024
-
-
11 December 2023
-
7 December 2023
-
6 December 2023
-
5 December 2023