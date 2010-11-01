Carbon Capture and Storage

The Model Framework proposes principles for addressing twenty-nine key issues associated with regulating CCS, based on the work of early-movers such as Australia, Europe and the United States, to assist national and regional CCS regulatory framework development. For each issue, an explanation is provided as well as examples of how the issue has been addressed in existing legislation. For CO2 storage issues, base, or “starting point”, model legislative text is also provided, which countries and regions can draw on in developing CCS regulatory frameworks.