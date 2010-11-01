Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Can the Physical Environment Have an Impact on the Learning Environment?

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5km4g21wpwr1-en
Authors
Peter C. Lippman
Tags
CELE Exchange, Centre for Effective Learning Environments
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Lippman, P. (2010), “Can the Physical Environment Have an Impact on the Learning Environment?”, CELE Exchange, Centre for Effective Learning Environments, No. 2010/13, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5km4g21wpwr1-en.
Go to top