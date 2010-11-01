How can designers create more innovative and sustainable learning environments? This paper argues in favour of challenging best practice” generally accepted by the architectural profession by embracing a responsive design approach. Such an approach accepts that the environment shapes the learner, and that learners influence their environment...
Can the Physical Environment Have an Impact on the Learning Environment?
Working paper
CELE Exchange, Centre for Effective Learning Environments
Abstract
