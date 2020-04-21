Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Can blockchain technology reduce the cost of remittances?

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/d4d6ac8f-en
Authors
Friederike Rühmann, Sai Aashirvad Konda, Paul Horrocks, Nina Taka
Tags
OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Rühmann, F. et al. (2020), “Can blockchain technology reduce the cost of remittances?”, OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers, No. 73, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/d4d6ac8f-en.
Go to top