Busan Partnership for Effective Development Co-operation

Fourth High Level Forum on Aid Effectiveness, Busan, Republic of Korea, 29 November - 1 December 2011
Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/54de7baa-en
OECD
Best Practices in Development Co-operation
OECD (2011), Busan Partnership for Effective Development Co-operation: Fourth High Level Forum on Aid Effectiveness, Busan, Republic of Korea, 29 November - 1 December 2011, Best Practices in Development Co-operation, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/54de7baa-en.
