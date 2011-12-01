This set of common principles for all development actors was adopted by representatives of government, multilateral organisations, civil society, private sector, foundations and other actors in 2011. It centres on: Ownership of development priorities by developing counties; A focus on results; Partnerships for development; Transparency and shared responsibility.
Busan Partnership for Effective Development Co-operation
Fourth High Level Forum on Aid Effectiveness, Busan, Republic of Korea, 29 November - 1 December 2011
Report
Best Practices in Development Co-operation
