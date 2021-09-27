Skip to main content
Building the resilience of Turkey’s agricultural sector to droughts

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/75430b86-en
Authors
Morvarid Bagherzadeh, Makiko Shigemitsu
Tags
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Cite this content as:

Bagherzadeh, M. and M. Shigemitsu (2021), “Building the resilience of Turkey’s agricultural sector to droughts”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 167, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/75430b86-en.
