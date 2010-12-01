Skip to main content
Building Flexibility and Accountability into Local Employment Services

Country Report for Canada
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9fmrlbh942-en
Authors
Donna E. Wood
Tags
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Wood, D. (2010), “Building Flexibility and Accountability into Local Employment Services: Country Report for Canada”, OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers, No. 2010/17, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9fmrlbh942-en.
