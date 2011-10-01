Skip to main content
Building Flexibility and Accountability Into Local Employment Services: Country Report for Belgium

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg3mkv0448s-en
Authors
Kristel Bogaerts, Hans Echelpoels, Wouter Van Dooren, Ive Marx, Francesca Froy
Tags
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Cite this content as:

Bogaerts, K. et al. (2011), “Building Flexibility and Accountability Into Local Employment Services: Country Report for Belgium”, OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers, No. 2011/11, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg3mkv0448s-en.
