Building Flexibility and Accountability Into Local Employment Services: Country Report for Belgium

Human resources and skills are becoming increasingly important to economic development. In the context of the economic downturn, challenges such as high youth unemployment call for a collaborative approach between local employment officials, educational institutions and wider social and economic partners. But do local labour market offices have sufficient flexibility in the implementation of their policies and programmes to contribute effectively to local strategies? If local labour market offices are to be given more flexibility, how can this be reconciled with the need for accountability and the achievement of national policy goals?

The Belgium case study for the Building Flexibility and Accountability into Local Employment Services project explores the level of local accountability and flexibility within labour market policy in Flanders, focusing in particular on the Flemish Public Employment Service (VDAB), municipalities and the regional tripartite consultation platforms SERRs and RESOCs. This report is one of four country reports, with the other participating countries being Canada, Denmark and the Netherlands. A synthesis report is also available (see Working Paper 2011/10).