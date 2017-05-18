Bringing together international trade and investment perspectives on state enterprises

State enterprises (SEs) have been increasingly competing with private firms in international markets, in terms of both cross-border trade and FDI. Given both the potentially positive contribution internationally trading and investing SEs can make, as well as the concerns raised about their competitive behaviour, there is an interest in elaborating policy approaches that minimise any potentially distortionary effects and at the same time restrain protectionist policies that may be directed at SEs. The growing interdependency between trade and FDI, the increased contestability and complexity of markets and the varied nature of state intervention in the economy today mean that policy approaches need to consistently cover issues which transcend the traditional boundaries between trade, investment and competition. This paper investigates how international trade and investment perspectives on SEs are being brought together in international trade and investment agreements and how they could be integrated further. It does so by examining both the ability of existing provisions to ensure a level playing field between private firms and SEs and the disparity in approaches to regulating international activities of SEs between international trade and investment treaties. The paper first reviews the work documenting international activities of SEs and the associated concerns, highlighting the example of the steel sector. Next, it discusses some of the non-binding approaches that can be used to level the playing field, before reviewing relevant provisions in multilateral and preferential trade and investment agreements and identifying potential gaps. The concluding section summarises the results and identifies key issues for policy consideration.