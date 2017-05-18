Skip to main content
Bringing together international trade and investment perspectives on state enterprises

Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/e4019e87-en
Przemyslaw Kowalski, Daniel Rabaioli
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Kowalski, P. and D. Rabaioli (2017), “Bringing together international trade and investment perspectives on state enterprises”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 201, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/e4019e87-en.
