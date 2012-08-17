Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Bringing About Curriculum Innovations

Implicit Approaches in the OECD Area
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k95qw8xzl8s-en
Authors
Kiira Kärkkäinen
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Kärkkäinen, K. (2012), “Bringing About Curriculum Innovations: Implicit Approaches in the OECD Area”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 82, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k95qw8xzl8s-en.
Go to top