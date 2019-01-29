Boosting social entrepreneurship and social enterprise development in the Netherlands

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the Dutch policy ecosystem in place for social

entrepreneurship and social enterprises. It identifies the country’s key strengths and

challenges and provides policy recommendations to support the development of a stronger

policy ecosystem for social entrepreneurship and social enterprises in the country. Key

policy issues analysed include: clarifying the conceptual framework (Chapter 2); formally

recognising social enterprises and boosting social entrepreneurship (Chapter 3);

promoting social impact measurement and reporting (Chapter 4); developing social

entrepreneurial capacity and skills (Chapter 5); improving access to markets and finance

(Chapters 6 and 7); and ensuring sustainable institutional support for social

entrepreneurship and social innovation (Chapter 8).