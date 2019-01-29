Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Boosting social entrepreneurship and social enterprise development in the Netherlands

In-depth policy review
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/4e8501b8-en
Authors
Lou Aisenberg, Stina Heikkilä, Antonella Noya, Filipe Santos
Tags
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Aisenberg, L. et al. (2019), “Boosting social entrepreneurship and social enterprise development in the Netherlands: In-depth policy review”, OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers, No. 2019/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/4e8501b8-en.
Go to top