Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Blockchains Unchained

Blockchain Technology and its Use in the Public Sector
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/3c32c429-en
Authors
Jamie Berryhill, Théo Bourgery, Angela Hanson
Tags
OECD Working Papers on Public Governance
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Berryhill, J., T. Bourgery and A. Hanson (2018), “Blockchains Unchained: Blockchain Technology and its Use in the Public Sector”, OECD Working Papers on Public Governance, No. 28, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/3c32c429-en.
Go to top