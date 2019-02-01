Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Blended Finance Evaluation

Governance and Methodological Challenges
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/4c1fc76e-en
Authors
Ole Winckler Andersen, Irene Basile, Antonie de Kemp, Gunnar Gotz, Erik Lundsgaarde, Magdalena Orth
Tags
OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Winckler Andersen, O. et al. (2019), “Blended Finance Evaluation: Governance and Methodological Challenges”, OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers, No. 51, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/4c1fc76e-en.
Go to top