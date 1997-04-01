Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Biotechnology Policy for Developing Country Agriculture

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/086753060303
Authors
Carliene Brenner
Tags
OECD Development Centre Policy Briefs
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Brenner, C. (1997), “Biotechnology Policy for Developing Country Agriculture”, OECD Development Centre Policy Briefs, No. 14, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/086753060303.
Go to top