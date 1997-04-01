• Biotechnology offers the potential for more environmentally-friendly agriculture but the conditions for developing countries to take advantage of that potential should be created. • Policy intervention is needed to ensure that biotechnology responds to the priorities set for agriculture. • Decisions are urgently needed in two policy areas specific to biotechnology: biosafety and intellectual property rights. • Public funding restrictions demand innovative approaches and public/private partnerships. • Flexibility and long-term commitment are essential if donor-supported biotechnology initiatives are to succeed.
Biotechnology Policy for Developing Country Agriculture
Policy paper
OECD Development Centre Policy Briefs
Abstract
