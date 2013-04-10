Biotechnology for the Environment in the Future

There are at least two policy regimes to be considered, one for environmental biotechnology, and another for industrial biotech. Environmental biotechnology is focused on biotechnologies for environmental clean-up, and much of the policy in this area is around compliance. Industrial biotechnology has quite different policy objectives and only started to grow as a field with the worldwide interest in biofuels. Much of the world now has targets for bioenergy and favourable policy regimes to stimulate production and use of biofuels, but sustainability is now a real issue for biofuels production. This should become an international theme as more countries start to adapt biofuels as part of their energy supply.