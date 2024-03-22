Skip to main content
Biotechnology and Sustainable Agriculture

Lessons from India
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/711068780307
Authors
Ghayur Alam
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Alam, G. (1994), “Biotechnology and Sustainable Agriculture: Lessons from India”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 103, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/711068780307.
