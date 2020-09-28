Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Biodiversity and the economic response to COVID-19: Ensuring a green and resilient recovery

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/d98b5a09-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Policy Responses to Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2020), “Biodiversity and the economic response to COVID-19: Ensuring a green and resilient recovery”, OECD Policy Responses to Coronavirus (COVID-19), OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/d98b5a09-en.
Go to top