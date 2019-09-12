Skip to main content
Bio-economy and the sustainability of the agriculture and food system

Opportunities and policy challenges
Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/d0ad045d-en
Authors
Dimitris Diakosavvas, Clara Frezal
Tags
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Cite this content as:

Diakosavvas, D. and C. Frezal (2019), “Bio-economy and the sustainability of the agriculture and food system: Opportunities and policy challenges”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 136, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/d0ad045d-en.
