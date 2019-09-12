Bio-economy and the sustainability of the agriculture and food system

The bio-economy is gaining increasing prominence in the policy debate, with several countries developing bio-economy strategies to decouple economic growth from dependence on fossil fuel, as well a pathway to supporting some of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and commitments under the Paris Climate Agreement. This report analyses the opportunities and policy challenges facing the bio-economy in transitioning to a more sustainable agro-food system. It provides an overview of national bio-economy- strategies based on a literature review and information provided by governments in response to a questionnaire.