The bio-economy is gaining increasing prominence in the policy debate, with several countries developing bio-economy strategies to decouple economic growth from dependence on fossil fuel, as well a pathway to supporting some of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and commitments under the Paris Climate Agreement. This report analyses the opportunities and policy challenges facing the bio-economy in transitioning to a more sustainable agro-food system. It provides an overview of national bio-economy- strategies based on a literature review and information provided by governments in response to a questionnaire.
Bio-economy and the sustainability of the agriculture and food system
Opportunities and policy challenges
Policy paper
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Abstract
