Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Binding of electrophilic chemicals to SH(thiol)-group of proteins and /or to seleno-proteins involved in protection against oxidative stress during brain development leading to impairment of learning and memory

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/4df0e9e4-en
Authors
Florianne Tschudi-Monnet, Marie-Gabrielle Zurich, Carolina Nunes, Jenny Sandström, Rex FitzGerald, Michael Aschner, Joao Rocha
Tags
OECD Series on Adverse Outcome Pathways
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Tschudi-Monnet, F. et al. (2022), “Binding of electrophilic chemicals to SH(thiol)-group of proteins and /or to seleno-proteins involved in protection against oxidative stress during brain development leading to impairment of learning and memory”, OECD Series on Adverse Outcome Pathways, No. 20, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/4df0e9e4-en.
Go to top