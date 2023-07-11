Skip to main content
Oxidative DNA damage leading to chromosomal aberrations and mutations

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/399d2c34-en
Eunnara Cho, Ashley Allemang, Marc Audebert, Vinita Chauhan, Stephen Dertinger, Giel Hendriks, Mirjam Luijten, Francesco Marchetti, Sheroy Minocherhomji, Stefan Pfuhler, Daniel J. Roberts, Kristina Trenz, Carole L. Yauk
OECD Series on Adverse Outcome Pathways
Cho, E. et al. (2023), “Oxidative DNA damage leading to chromosomal aberrations and mutations”, OECD Series on Adverse Outcome Pathways, No. 29, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/399d2c34-en.
