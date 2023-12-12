Skip to main content
Adverse Outcome Pathway on Androgen receptor agonism leading to male-biased sex ratio

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/6f60dce3-en
Kelvin J. Santana Rodriguez, Daniel L. Villeneuve, Kathleen M. Jensen, Gerald T. Ankley, David H. Miller
OECD Series on Adverse Outcome Pathways
Santana Rodriguez, K. et al. (2023), “Adverse Outcome Pathway on Androgen receptor agonism leading to male-biased sex ratio”, OECD Series on Adverse Outcome Pathways, No. 35, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/6f60dce3-en.
