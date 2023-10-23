Skip to main content
Adverse Outcome Pathway on deposition of energy leading to lung cancer

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/a8f262c2-en
Authors
Samantha Sherman, Zakara Said, Baki Sadi, Carole Yauk, Danielle Beaton, Ruth Wilkins, Robert Stainforth, Nadine Adam, Vinita Chauhan
Tags
OECD Series on Adverse Outcome Pathways
Cite this content as:

Sherman, S. et al. (2023), “Adverse Outcome Pathway on deposition of energy leading to lung cancer”, OECD Series on Adverse Outcome Pathways, No. 32, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/a8f262c2-en.
