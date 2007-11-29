Benefits of Different Transport Modes

Much research has focussed on the negative aspects of transport (emissions, noise, congestion and safety problems), particularly with respect to road traffic. The ECMT decided to organise a Round Table which would consider the transport sector differently, by looking at the benefits of different modes of transport for the general community. Round Table 93 considered different modes of transport and their respective contributions to economic growth, regional development, social relations and needs for mobility. Given its new analytical

framework, this Round Table stands out from other overly conventional approaches.