Balancing Commercial and Non-Commercial Priorities of State-Owned Enterprises

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5k4dkhztkp9r-en
Hans Christiansen
OECD Corporate Governance Working Papers
Christiansen, H. (2013), “Balancing Commercial and Non-Commercial Priorities of State-Owned Enterprises”, OECD Corporate Governance Working Papers, No. 6, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k4dkhztkp9r-en.
