The statutory progressivity of the income taxes paid by wage earners, net of the standard cash benefits they receive, depend on the design and interaction of personal income taxes, social security contributions (SSCs) and cash benefits. In order to capture their combined impact, this paper presents statutory tax progressivity indicators for the 34 OECD member countries on the basis of average effective income tax rates and tax wedges which are calculated using the OECD’s Taxing Wages framework. The analysis shows a decreasing pattern of tax progressivity across income levels. In some countries, the tax system becomes regressive when the SSC ceiling has been reached. Also, child benefits increase progressivity (especially at low income levels) and their effect is larger than the flattening impact of SSCs, except at top income levels. Reductions in SSCs targeted at low-incomes and dependant spouse allowances increase progressivity in some OECD countries. Income-splitting systems typically have the opposite effect.
Average Personal Income Tax Rate and Tax Wedge Progression in OECD Countries
Working paper
OECD Taxation Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
19 March 2024
-
Working paper9 January 2024
-
Working paper21 November 2023
-
Working paper11 October 2023
-
Working paper28 August 2023
-
Working paper27 July 2023
-
27 July 2023
-
Working paper27 July 2023
Related publications
-
Report25 April 2024
-
Working paper28 August 2023
-
Report25 April 2023
-
Working paper14 February 2023
-
21 July 2022
-
Report24 May 2022
-
Working paper14 March 2022
-
Working paper12 January 2022