Automated and Autonomous Driving

Regulation under Uncertainty
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlwvzdfk640-en
International Transport Forum
International Transport Forum Policy Papers
ITF (2015), “Automated and Autonomous Driving: Regulation under Uncertainty”, International Transport Forum Policy Papers, No. 7, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlwvzdfk640-en.
