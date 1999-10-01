Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Austria's Training Firms

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/446023675001
Authors
OECD
Tags
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (1999), “Austria's Training Firms”, PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building, No. 1999/13, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/446023675001.
Go to top