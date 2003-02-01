In the Australian desert, a new school has been built for an Aboriginal community, replacing their previously transient school services. The design took into account the difficult site limitations and the community's needs and traditional values.
Australia's Oak Valley Aboriginal School
Working paper
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building
Abstract
