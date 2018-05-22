Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Assessment of Biodurability of Nanomaterials and their Surface Ligands

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/21951354-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Series on the Safety of Manufactured Nanomaterials and other Advanced Materials
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2018), Assessment of Biodurability of Nanomaterials and their Surface Ligands, OECD Series on the Safety of Manufactured Nanomaterials and other Advanced Materials, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/21951354-en.
Go to top