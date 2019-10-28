Skip to main content
Assessment framework of the OECD Study on Social and Emotional Skills

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5007adef-en
Authors
Miloš Kankaraš, Javier Suarez-Alvarez
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Kankaraš, M. and J. Suarez-Alvarez (2019), “Assessment framework of the OECD Study on Social and Emotional Skills”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 207, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5007adef-en.
