Assessing the Solvency of Insurance Companies

This volume is the fourth of a series devoted to major policy issues in insurance. It comprises an in-depth analysis on the assessment and the management of the major technical and financial risks insurance companies have to face. It responds to the growing concerns of economic, financial, political and social actors in the insurance market. It addresses the ever increasing risk exposure of insurance companies that could endanger their financial health. This book constitutes a unique reference work for the attention of both OECD countries and emerging economies.