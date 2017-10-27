This review analyses the monitoring and evaluation system of Colombia's Online Government Strategy and provides recommendations for developing an impact assessment methodology for digital government. It looks at the background, evolution and current status of the Strategy, and draws insights from the first implementation of a transitional methodology. The findings will help Colombia build the tools and capacities needed to effectively and sustainably implement its digital government strategy.
Assessing the Impact of Digital Government in Colombia
Towards a new methodology
Report
OECD Digital Government Studies
Abstract
